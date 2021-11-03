Former NFL players Derrick Johnson, Michael Huff giving away 200 Bush's Chicken meals in Waco

WACO, Texas — If you're already thinking about Friday lunch, well, you're in luck. Waco ISD and University of Texas grad Derrick Johnson is giving out Bush's Chicken in Waco Friday, March 12 to 200 lucky people.

The former Kansas City Chiefs linebacker said via Twitter he is partnering with Michael Huff, a former Oakland Raider and UT grad, to give out the chicken meals tomorrow.

The giveaway is happening at the Bush's on 1425 N. New Road in Waco starting at 12 p.m. The free meal will include three chicken tenders, fries, gravy, a roll and a drink. Only the first 200 people to mention Johnson or Huff will get a free meal, so get in line early tomorrow for some free lunch!