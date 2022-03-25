Waco Fire battles dinosaur on fire at Waco Convention Center

Crews were able to put out the fire quickly, but the dinosaur looks to be a total loss, according to the photos the department tweeted.

WACO, Texas — The video above was published on March 23, 2022.

It's not everyday the Waco Fire Department gets a call to put out a dinosaur that caught on fire, but such was the case Friday.

Just before 1 p.m., the department tweeted about how its crews were called to the Waco Convention Center to help extinguish a robotic dinosaur that caught on fire while an employee was completing some welding work on it.

Waco Fire said it was the outside of the dinosaur that caught on fire from a spark.

The robotic dinosaur was supposed to be displayed at the convention center as part of the Jurassic Quest exhibit, which will be debuting this weekend.

