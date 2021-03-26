Drive Safely | Motorcyclist killed in major accident in Copperas Cove

The Texas DPS stressed the importance of drivers to look out for motorcycles, especially at intersections, where motorcycle collisions most commonly occur.

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas — Texas DPS Troopers responded to a major accident that involved a pick-up truck and a motorcycle in Coryell County Thursday. The Motorcyclist was later pronounced dead, Texas DPS Sergeant Bryan Washko said.



A 73-year-old Copperas Cove woman was that driving a 2005 Dodge 1500 pick-up truck stopped on Willow Loop at the intersection of FM 116. Billy Ray Miller, 55, of Copperas Cove, was driving a 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound on FM-116 approaching Willow Loop when the crash happened, Washko said.

The driver of the Dodge did not yield right of way at the stop sign and pulled into Miller's path. The motorcycle then collided with the Dodge pick-up truck’s rear left side, Washko said.

Miller was taken to the Baylor Scott and White emergency room in Temple for incapacitating injuries. He later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead, Washko said.

The Texas DPS said an investigation for this crash is still active and open.

The Texas DPS also stressed the importance of drivers to look out for motorcycles, especially at intersections, where motorcycle collisions most commonly occur.