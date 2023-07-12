Temple: Early morning fire causes severe damage to Super 8 Motel, no injuries reported

According to authorities, the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Fire & Rescue responded to an early morning fire that caused severe damage to a Super 8 Motel on Wednesday, July 12.

According to authorities, around 3:34 a.m. Temple Fire responded to the Super 8 Motel located on South General Bruce Drive.

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from one of the buildings and discovered that there was heavy fire in the mechanical room.

Authorities say self evacuations were already underway as occupants were alerted to the danger by the smoke alarms going off. Temple Fire assisted all other occupants in evacuating the building and was able to get everyone out and accounted for.

Temple Fire says the fire from the mechanical room damaged the floors of the upper levels of the building. However, crews were able to control the fire very quickly, mitigating any hotspots.

It is currently unknown what caused the fire and how many people have been left without a place to stay as a result of it, but no one was injured, according to Temple Fire.

To view more information, visit here.

TEMPLE, TX (July 12, 2023) – Early this morning at 3:34am Temple Fire and Rescue responded to the report of a structure... Posted by Temple Fire & Rescue on Wednesday, July 12, 2023