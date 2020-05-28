FALLS COUNTY, Texas — The Falls Community Hospital and Clinic remains closed after the May 27 storms caused damage to the hospital and clinic facilities.
6 News learned on Thursday that the health center does not yet have a time frame to get the hospital up and running at full capacity. The afternoon of May 28, insurance adjusters were at the hospital assessing the damage to the facilities.
In a Facebook post, the healthcare provider said the Rosebud clinic will be open starting May 29 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. for appointments and walk-ins.
