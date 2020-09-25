Falls County commissioners to discuss recent arrest of Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman

Just days after Ricky Scaman was arrest on multiple charges, a judge allowed him to keep his badge, gun and patrol vehicle.

FALLS COUNTY, Texas — Falls County commissioners will meet Monday to possibly discuss the recent arrest of Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman.

Scaman was arrested by Texas Rangers and booked into the Bell County jail for charges of sexual assault, assault on a public servant and official oppression.

Just days later, a judge allowed him to keep his badge, gun and patrol vehicle, despite the District Attorney's request to have all of them taken away.

6 News asked the Sheriff's Department about Sheriff Scaman's arrest and the judge's decision. We asked the District Attorney's office what they thought and County Commissioners for comment. Not a single person we asked will go on camera to talk about Scaman's arrest or why the restrictions of his bond were taken away.

According to an indictment, Scaman penetrated a Marlin City employee's genitals with his finger or hand without her consent on August 5. The indictment also says Scamam groped her breasts, pushed her against a car, pulled her hair and made "unwelcome sexual advances" or "requests for sexual favors."

After Scaman was arrested he bonded out of jail. District Judge Bryan Russ loosened his bond restrictions. What that means is Scaman won't have to wear an ankle monitor, can keep his badge and gun and use his marked police car.

6 News went to speak to Judge Russ on Friday about how it was possible that Scaman could keep his job after being arrested and slapped with sexual assault charges, but he was out of the office.

Scaman is seeking re-election this November. He's running against veteran lawman Joe Lopez.