Five finalists named for Killeen Police Chief

Each of the finalists will face interviews with a panel of community members.

Example video title will go here for this video

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen City Manager Kent Cagle named five finalists for the role of Police Chief, the city announced in a news release Monday.

The finalists are Alex Gearhart, Keith Humphrey, Chris Vallejo, Ellwood Thomas Whitten, Jr. and Pedro Lopez, Jr.

The candidates will be in town on April 13 and April 14, receiving a tour of the city and Killeen Police headquarters on the first day. They will also have the opportunity to meet with executive staff members.

They will each face interviews with a panel of community members from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 14 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.

A reception open to the entire community will take place after the interviews from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., the city said.

According to the city, they hired Public Sector Search and Consulting, Inc. to conduct a nationwide search in January.

"Candidates were vetted through a comprehensive process, including a preliminary background check and interviews to narrow the field to the five most-qualified finalists," the news release states. "The city manager will make his selection when the best qualified candidate is identified."

The new chief will replace Charles Kimble who has been serving in an interim role as the search was conducted. He announced his retirement as KPD Chief in December, 2022.

Kimble's last official day was Jan. 27, 2023, although he assumed the role of interim police chief on Feb. 13, 2023, with a contract that lasts up to 12 weeks.

You can read more about each of the candidates below.

Alex Gearhart is the current Assistant Chief of Police for Killeen. He has 29 years of experience as a licensed peace officer and is experienced in all divisions of the department. He currently has executive leadership of the Operations Bureau, consisting of the Patrol and Criminal Investigations Divisions of the Killeen Police Department. Gearhart has a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from the University of Central Texas (now Texas A&M Central Texas in Killeen).

Keith Humphrey retired from the City of Little Rock, Ark. in 2022 as police chief after 34 years in law enforcement. He had previously been chief of police for the City of Norman, Okla. and Lancaster, Texas and held command and supervisor positions with the City of Arlington, Texas. Humphrey received his Master of Business Administration in Strategic Leadership from Amberton University and his Bachelor of Business Administration in Management from Texas A&M University.

Pedro Lopez, Jr. is currently the chief of police for the Houston Independent School District Police Department. He has a 35-year law enforcement career and an extensive history working with the Houston Police Department, including as Assistant Chief of Police. He holds a Master of Arts in Criminology from the University of Houston and a Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership from Mountain State University. Lopez had a 27-year military career in the U.S. Army.

Chris Vallejo is currently a Senior Law Enforcement Official and Community Engagement Leader/Commander of Investigations with the Austin Police Department and has worked with them for nearly 30 years. He has 29 years of experience delivering organizational leadership, mission critical operations and community safety initiatives. Vallejo has a Master of Science degree in Criminal Justice, Executive Leadership Track from Texas State University and a B.A. in Applied Arts and Science from Midwestern State University. He is a former Marine.