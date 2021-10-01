Harker Heights Police Department veteran selected as department's new deputy police chief

Betiale Hawkins II has been with the department since 2008 and has served in various roles, the city said.

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — The City of Harker Heights announced the new selection for deputy police chief of the Harker Heights Police Department.

Betiale Hawkins II, a Central Texas native born on Fort Hood, will step into the role, the city said.

Hawkins is a graduate of Ellison High School. He began his law enforcement career with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice as a correctional officer in 2006, the city said. He joined the HHPD in 2008 as a police officer.

The city said he has served in various roles within the department, including hostage negotiation, traffic, special operations, criminal investigations and patrol. Before being named deputy police chief, Betiale was commander of the patrol division.

He graduated from the Law Enforcement Management Institute in 2018, Central Texas College in 2020 and will graduate from Tarleton State University in December 2021, the city said.

He lives in Central Texas with his wife and two children.