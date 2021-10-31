Have you seen this person? Temple Police looking for robbery suspect

The robbery occurred at the 500 block of North Third Street, per the police.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a male suspect in a robbery that happened Sunday night.

The robbery occurred at the 500 block of North Third Street around 7:51 p.m., per the police.

Police said the male suspect approached the owner outside of the business after he put a bag with money into his truck. The suspect then pulled out a handgun, demanded the money and took the money before heading south on foot, according to Temple PD.

Police said the suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, black shoes or boots, and a black mask.

No injuries were reported.