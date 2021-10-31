Have you seen this person? Temple Police looking for robbery suspect

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a male suspect in a robbery that happened Sunday night.
The robbery occurred at the 500 block of North Third Street around 7:51 p.m., per the police.
Police said the male suspect approached the owner outside of the business after he put a bag with money into his truck. The suspect then pulled out a handgun, demanded the money and took the money before heading south on foot, according to Temple PD.
Police said the suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, black shoes or boots, and a black mask.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information should call the department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 254-298-5510 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.