The Helping Hands Ministry of Belton received a large donation of fresh eggs but is now in need of egg cartons to distribute the eggs to those who need them.

BELTON, Texas — The Helping Hands Ministry of Belton received a large donation of fresh eggs last week but is now in need of egg cartons to distribute the eggs to those who need them.

According to The Helping Hands Ministry of Belton, any size carton will work.

IF you can help, you can drop off the cartons between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday. For more information, go to the Helping Hands Ministry website.