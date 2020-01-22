WACO, Texas — Farmers from across Texas were in Waco Wednesday morning to voice their opinions on the recently passed law on how to grow, manufacture and sell hemp.

Commissioner of the Texas Department of Agriculture Sid Miller hosted the public hearing at the Texas Farm Bureau Conference Center.

Miller presented the rules to the group of more than 200 farmers. They must be approved and finalized by the U.S. Department of Agriculture before TDA can grant licenses to legally grow it in Texas.

Gov. Greg Abbott signed House Bill 1325 into law on June 10, 2019. It authorized the production, manufacture, retail sale, and inspection of industrial hemp crops and products.

Miller said he chose to host the hearing in Waco because of its central location.

Most of the farmers agreed that growing and selling hemp will turn a bigger profit for them than corn.

