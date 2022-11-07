Hewitt implementing water schedule for residents

The city of Hewitt is starting an irrigation schedule for residents that will begin July 14.

The city of Hewitt is implementing a water schedule that will start on July 14.

The reason why is because Hewitt is required to follow the same water contingency restrictions as Waco. It also has a well out of commission.

Hewitt will operate under Stage 2 Drought restrictions. All residents will be allowed two water days per week based on the last digit of their physical address.

For odd numbers, water days will be Tuesdays and Saturdays.

For even numbers, water days will be Wednesday and Sundays.

Outdoor water usage is prohibited between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. For more information, email ksexton@cityofhewitt.com.