TEMPLE, Texas — In a statement released by the Temple City Council Thursday, Mayor Tim Davis said he wanted to address the officer-involved shooting that took place on Dec. 2.

Mayor Davis said he wanted to address the 'human aspect' of what happened.

"I am a father of three. Jennifer and I have built our life around our children. We have rejoiced in their accomplishments and wiped tears in their failures. Psalms 127 says that children are 'Like arrows in the hands of a warrior…blessed is the man whose quiver is full of them,'” Mayor Davis said in the press release.



"Many of our Council members are mothers and fathers, grandmothers and grandfathers. We know the loss of Michael is something from which the Dean family will never fully recover. The Deans have lost a son and a brother. His children have lost their father. They must go on without their loved one."



"As the Temple community, it is our responsibility to reach out to love them and support them in any way we can. We hope you will lift them up daily," Mayor Davis said.



"There is also a human toll on our police department as well as the officer involved. These men and women of all races and ethnicities work together to ensure the safety and security of our community. They have continued to uphold the integrity of the department while facing intense public scrutiny."

The statement also said that all decisions have been made in the pursuit of one goal, to ensure the investigation remained impartial and unbiased.

"It has been suggested this situation would have been handled differently if the victim was my son or another white member of the community. I can tell you, the system we have in place would not allow that to happen. All are treated equally in our pursuit of the truth," Mayor Davis said. "We hope there can be a true community conversation as we move forward together after this tragedy.”

