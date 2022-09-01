"I just can't thank God enough that he failed his mission" | Killeen Mall shooting victim living in fear, wants shooter arrested

Since the shooting he had two surgeries and spent eleven days in the hospital.

KILLEEN, Texas — 6 News spoke exclusively to the 21-year-old man who was shot at approximately ten times back in early December at the Killeen Mall Sunday evening.

“I just can't thank God enough that he failed his mission. I have dreams. I have things to live for. I’m only 21-years-old. Why do I have to have that taken away from me. No one should have that taken away from them. Everyone has a purpose to be here,” he told 6 News.

The victim, who wanted to remain anonymous for safety reasons, was struck four times and had to undergo two surgeries and spent 11 days in the hospital.

He said he is thankful to be alive and is working on healing physically and mentally.



He told 6 News that the day of the shooting was a regular day at work for him, but that was quickly turned around when an unknown individual came into his workplace at the mall.

He said the suspect looked around for a while and then approached him at the register and started firing shots at least ten times at point blank range.

He was struck in the stomach, his thigh, his lower leg and his wrist was deeply grazed too.

He said he does not know who could have done this or why, and also says the man was trying to kill him.