CORYELL COUNTY, Texas — Despite the cases popping up in Bell and Mclennan county, no Coryell residents have tested positive for COVID-19 as of yet. 6 News found out the following information in our Wednesday update.

Cases

Coryell Memorial Hospital had tested 19 people for the virus so far according to Coryell County Emergency Management. So far, 17 have come back negative. Two cases are still pending.

People in Quarantine

More than a dozen Laerdal Medical Employees are still in self quarantine after a company employee who lives in Bell County worked in the Coryell County facility and later tested positive for the coronavirus.

The company shut down last week with non-quarantined workers returning on Wednesday. Manufacturing Director Victor Carrillo, who has been in quarantine for a week,said he is optimistic that all employees will return to work.

"Everyday that goes by the likelihood of us getting the virus is less," Carrillo said. "We don't want to claim victory yet."

School Districts

Copperas Cove ISD announced Wednesday the district is suspending classes until April 3. The district released the following statement:

"Given the rapidly evolving situation with COVID-19, Copperas Cove ISD will extend the suspension of normal district operations through Friday, April 3, in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus or COVID-19. Our health officials report that cases are continuing to spread in neighboring counties, and the increased possibility of confirmed cases in Coryell County seems likely. Suspending operations for this length of time will allow us to determine, in coordination with state and local officials, whether the virus is continuing to have community spread or whether it has been contained."

Copperas Cove ISD said it would release another update on April 1.

Other Coryell County ISDs are still considering whether to hold classes next week according to the County Emergency Management.

