Local residents still pushing for promised stoplight at dangerous Lorena intersection

Terri Rohrer was told the signals would be installed by the end of the year. TxDOT officials now say it's delayed due to supply chain issues.

LORENA, Texas — A Central Texas intersection, widely considered dangerous, was supposed to have stoplights installed by the end of the year. However, so far it has been left untouched by repair crews.

The intersection in question is just south of Waco between Old Lorena and Chapel roads. There's been dozens of crashes there, but nothing serious done about it.

It took a local family to push for change and a major crash that took the leg of former 'Miss Waco' Jamie Blanek. The Texas Department of Transportation decided to do a traffic study on the intersection that had results warranting a traffic signal to be installed.

Flash-forward to the first full week of December, nothing has physically changed and frustration has grown. Now, a spokesperson for TxDOT said the signal light installation project won't be complete until Summer of 2023 at the earliest because of supply chain issues.

"That has caused some material delay for a couple of key components and critical components of the traffic signal, namely the pole and the computer chip," said Jake Smith, a spokesperson for TXDOT.

Terri Rohrer, a Lorena mother, feels like it's a broken promise after she was told a four-way traffic signal would be installed by the end of 2022.

"I understand supply chain issues," she said. "I understand that some of that is out of their control, but I do feel like we were promised, you know, well over a year ago that this was coming and they maybe could have started on it a little sooner, released those funds a little sooner so they could get the things ordered that they need."

Rohrer's patience is wearing thin as she has been fighting this fight since her daughter was involved in a collision at the intersection four and half years ago.

"I want to say thank you to TxDOT for finally taking some action, but it is frustrating that it's taken so many accidents and so many injuries to get something done," Rohrer added. "I knew four and a half years ago, when my daughter had her accident, I knew at that time it was a deadly intersection."

"TxDOT understands her and everyone else's frustrations and we want this to go quicker too," Smith said. "We just want the community to know that we are doing everything we can to ensure that this project gets built as quickly as possible."

Rohrer has grown frustrated especially as more crashes have happened that could have been prevented. She said she's not going to stop fighting until the lights are installed.

"It's taken four and a half years of pestering and what I feel like is bugging them, but it's going to be worth it for all of our drivers that cross through this area and it's just getting more and more busy as this area grows," Rohrer said.

Once the traffic signal is installed, it will be a conventional four-way stop with green, yellow and red lights.

The total project cost is approximately $291,000, according to Smith. He said the project is funded primarily through federal safety funds and then TxDOT is picking up about 10 percent of the project cost.

patience is wearing thin for rorher... but she's not going to stop fighting until it's done.