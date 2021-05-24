WIC director appointed to interim director of Bell County Public Health District

The position became open after its former director, Amanda Robison-Chadwell, resigned from the position on May 24.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — The Bell County Health Department announced last Friday that Nikki Morrow will be serving as the Interim Director of the Bell County Public Health District.

Morrow has worked with the district for nearly two decades and is currently the WIC director. She's been the director since 2017, serving 15,000 WIC participants in Temple, Killeen, Copperas Cove and Fort Hood each month.

“I am looking forward to serving the health district as interim and collaborating with our departments and community partners,” Morrow said.

Board of Health officials plan to post the permanent Director position in the coming days and hope to identify a candidate within the next three to six months.