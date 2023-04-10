Interruption of water service and precautionary boil water notice issued for Nolanville residents

According to the notice, crews are working to repair a water leak.

NOLANVILLE, Texas — Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) issued a notice for interruption of water service and a precautionary boil water for Bell County WCID No. 3 customers in Nolanville on Monday, April 10.

According to the notice, crews are working to repair a water leak on Old Nolanville Road. Following the repair, the water boil notice will go into effect.

TCEQ says residents in the area should bring water to a vigorous boil for two minutes prior to consumption or use bottled water in the mean time.

Young children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems could be affected by harmful bacteria in the water if these instructions are not followed.

Once this boil water notice ends, the Bell County WCID No. 3 will send a notification to all of those in the affected area.

To view the entire notice, visit here.