Harker Heights shuts off water and issues boil water notice for some residents

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued a boil water notice for isolated areas of Harker Heights on Monday, March 20.

According to the notice, water has been shut off due to a main water line breaking in the following areas:

Walnut Circle - 3300 through 3304

Lakeview Drive - 1900 through 1914

Birchwood Drive - 3300 through 3305

TCEQ says residents in the area should bring water to a vigorous boil for two minutes prior to consumption or use bottled water in the mean time.

Young children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems could be affected by harmful bacteria in the water if these instructions are not followed.

Once this boil water notice ends, the Harker Heights Public Works department will send a notification to all of those in the affected areas.

To view the entire boil water notice, visit here.