Killeen announces new Director of Revitalization

Local businesses react and share their hopes for the future of Downtown Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — City of Killeen Communications Director Janell Ford introduced Katlin Kizito to the media today for the first time. Kizito was recently appointed the Downtown Revitalization Director for the City of Killeen and has already begun putting her plan into motion.

"Downtown businesses are excited to see something happen. Excited to see the vision move forward," Kizito said. "I look forward to showing them the Comprehensive Plan come to life."

Local businesses are excited to hear about this plan moving into action. They even have things they would like to see become apart of downtown as well.

Antonio Clemons, the owner of BBQHub, says he would like to see more things for kids to do.

"If we have, you know, more activities just for the younger kids, you're gonna have kids they're gonna want to eat you're gonna have parents," Clemons said. "But really, just something to keep everybody active."

Taliyah Davis, a stylist at Nene's Creations, says more commercial spaces will work wonders for downtown Killeen.

"People think of downtown Killeen and think oh, it's ghetto or ratchet," Davis said. "But having them bring in more businesses that are a little more upscale is definitely bringing more to the community."

Aida Boykin, a manager at Premier Gentleman's Barbershop downtown, has been a Killeen resident for 20 years. She says she's love to see more small businesses in downtown.

"Bringing more small businesses down here would of course bring more traffic down here," Boykin said. "Whether it's food or you know, another barber shop or a salon. You know, there are a lot of different things that can bring people out, you know, something for the children would really be good like a local community center."

Kizito says she has a sound plan already in motion and is excited to start changing and more importantly, revitalizing Historic Downtown Killeen.

"One of the big things especially as we go to become a Main Street Community is promotion of our downtown. So creating these events that are really driving people back downtown to display renew the sense of exploration. So whether you've been here for generations or you're new to come and re-explore downtown clean, see what it has to offer and really be re-invited to downtown."