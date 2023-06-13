Killeen boil water notice in effect June 14

The City of Killeen Department of Public Works' Water Department will install new water valves beginning Thursday, June 14 at 8 a.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

KILLEEN, Texas — According to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ), the City of Killeen notified all customers that residents of several properties must boil their water, preventing the consumption of harmful bacteria.

The City of Killeen Department of Public Works' Water Department says they will be installing new water valves beginning Thursday, June 14, at 8 a.m.

"Children, seniors and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria," TCEQ officials said. "All affected customers should follow these directions."

According to TCEQ, the following Killeen properties include:

2204, 2206, 2208, 2209, 2212, 2302 - 2320, 2402, 2404 Sunny Ln.

2305 - 2318 Rachael Ave.

1004 - 1110 Searcy Dr.

1001 - 1011, 1102 Goode Dr.

1001 - 1007, 1102, 1105, 1111 Brock Dr.

800, 802, 808, 900, 1000, 1001, 1002, 1006, 1101, 1102, 1106, 1107, 1201, 1202 W.S. Young Dr.

1501 - 1519 Alta Mira Dr.

1506, 1508, 1701, 2218, 2302 - 2321 Terrace Dr.

2209 Federal St.

Affected individuals at the listed addresses were notified in person or with a notice on the their door.

"To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and for making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes," officials said. "The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes."

Officials say water crews will remain on site Thursday, until all repairs are completed and water services are restored. Crews will return to sites Friday to take water quality samples, potentially leaving some residents with loss of water pressure but a full loss of water is not anticipated.

TCEQ says residents looking for updates should contact 254-501-6515; residents with questions should contact the Water and Sewer Services official at 254-0501-6319.

Read more: