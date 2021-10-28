Killeen boil water notice unable to be lifted Wednesday night

Lab reported additional monitoring needed, samples to be re-tested this morning

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen was unable to lift the city-wide boil water notice after receiving confirmation Wednesday night from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ), according to a press release posted by the city.

Killeen officials announced Tuesday that results of the first set of samples sent to the lab were expected after 9 p.m. on Wednesday for the northeastern part of the city only.

Failing to gain the approval of the TCEQ following the initial 24-hour testing period, the boil water notice remains in place and the clock resets as select samples will be re-tested this morning.

As of Wednesday night, TCEQ could not provide city officials, or the public, with an update until the results of the re-tested select samples are returned.

Currently, no timeline has been provided by TCEQ, but the City of Killeen will continue to update the public.

Killeen has been under a boil water notice since Oct. 19, after daily and quarterly testing found chlorine residuals that fell below TCEQ standards in samples from six out of nine sites.

TCEQ also maintains regular monthly testing.

The City provided residents with all press releases regarding the current boil water notice on their website.