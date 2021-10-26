Update: City of Killeen hopes to end boil water advisory later in the week

The City of Killeen sent off the samples Tuesday evening.

KILLEEN, Texas — With the first set of water samples were sent to a lab Tuesday for 24-hour testing amid a boil water notice, Killeen City Councilmembers are hopeful the notice will be lifted for parts of the city Wednesday night.

Leaders made this announcement at its weekly meeting Tuesday night. The water samples are due to return late Wednesday night.

The boil water notice was issued a week ago on Oct. 19. It cannot be lifted until the lab finds the samples acceptable, according to a city news release.

For now, the City of Killeen is offering bottled water for those who do not have the ability to boil their own water. For residents who need further assistance, please contact (254) 501-6315.

General federal guidelines on how citizens should handle boil water advisories can be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s site.

For questions regarding WCID, the city is asking to please contact Ricky Garrett, General Manager of the Bell County WCID #1.