Killeen City Council bans use of no-knock warrants

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen City Council has officially put and end to no-knock warrants in the city following a 6-1 vote during a Tuesday evening council meeting.

With the vote, the Killeen Police Department will no longer be able to use the police tactic effective immediately.

Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble presented to the council regarding the tactic at a previous council meeting. Kimble also previously announced changes to the policy on issuing no-knock warrants that required requests to be approved by the chief or other police leadership. The police chief also said the department stopped issuing such warrants for drug-related cases.

Since those changes, Killeen police hasn’t issued a no-knock warrant in more than a year.

A no-knock warrant is issued by a judge and allows police to enter a property without properly notifying the resident, such as by knocking.