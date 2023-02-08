Killeen Elementary's Debbi Barkley named assistant principal of the year

Ms. Barkley has been a part of the education system for 31 years.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association named Debbi Barkley the Region 12 Assistant Principal of the Year for her service at Killeen Elementary on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Ms. Barkley learned of her award during a surprise staff meeting this week, a meeting that included her friends, family and coworkers singing "For she's a jolly good fellow," to her.

Other Killeen ISD officials had only great things to say about Ms. Barkley and her dedication to her students.

Killeen Superintendent Dr. John Craft stated, "Debbi has always been right here with a smile on her face, willing to help however possible."

"That exemplifies your character, your hard work and your drive to take care of your staff and students," Dr. Craft added.

Killeen ISD Principal Tammy Thornhill agreed with the praise and exclaimed, "Ms. Barkley is loved and revered by the staff, students, parents and the community of our campus. She is a gem and a delight to work with and she has served this community well."

Ms. Barkley began her career in education at West Ward Elementary as a fourth grade teacher in 1991. More recently, in 2021 Ms. Barkley was a big help in the transition to the new Killeen Elementary School.

