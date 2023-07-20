Killeen ISD names new Executive Director for Specialized Learning

Dr. Cynthia Swain brings tons of experience teaching and leading around Central Texas with her.

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen ISD named Dr. Cynthia Swain its new Executive Director for Specialized Learning on Thursday, July 20.

In this position, Swain will oversee the Special Education Department, as well as the at-risk, dyslexia, 504 and homebound services.

Prior to coming to Killeen ISD, Swain served as a special education consultant for the Region 10 Education Service Center. She also managed special education dispute resolution and regulatory investigations for the Texas Education Agency for a decade before moving to Central Texas in 2015.

Swain worked at Temple ISD as a master teacher and action coach for new teachers. She also served in several different positions at Concordia University as well as Austin and Del Valle ISD.

Deputy Superintendent for Learning Services Jennifer Ellison stated, "Dr. Swain brings a robust portfolio of experience in Specialized Learning. We are excited to be able to utilize her knowledge as a current Instructional Leader and Action Coach. We enthusiastically welcome Dr. Swain and anticipate the positive impact she will have on our students' lives."