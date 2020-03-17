KILLEEN, Texas —

The Killeen Police Department is investigating a murder after they were dispatched to the 2900 block of Lake Road at 6:32 p.m. about gunshots on Monday.

When officers arrived, they located an unresponsive man in the parking lot of an apartment complex who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, Terrance Darnell Iles, 22, died on the scene and was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke, according to the Killeen PD.

Cooke ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division, Homicide Unit, ask that anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this Murder, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

