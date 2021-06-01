Killeen police launch death investigation after body found in residence backyard

Officers found the body in the backyard of a home in the 600 block of Adams Avenue on Memorial Day.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department is conducting a death investigation after finding a body in a backyard, the department said in a release.

Officers responded to "suspicious circumstances call" in the 600 block of Adams Avenue shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Memorial Day, officials said.

Officers responding to the scene found a body in the backyard of a home, but were not able to find any identification on the body. The identity is pending results from a medical examiner, the department said.