Man shot on Dickens Drive dies from injuries, Killeen police say

The victim has not been identified at this time.

KILLEEN, Texas — A man who was shot Monday afternoon on Dickens Drive has died as a result of his injuries, the Killeen Police Department said.

A justice of the peace pronounced him dead just after 3 p.m. on June 1. Police are awaiting results from the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas to identify him as he did not have any identification on him, officials said.

During the investigation, a person of interest was apprehended with the help of a K9 officer for an unrelated warrant, police said.

Officials first responded to reports of shots fired in the 2200 block of Dickens Drive the afternoon of Monday, May 31. Officials found the victim on the side of the road suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the Carl R. Darnall Medical Center in critical condition.

This latest death marks the fifth criminal homicide this year, the department said.

The department asks that anyone who may have information on the incident contact crime stoppers at 254-526-8477 or via their website.