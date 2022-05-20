City of Killeen raises wages for Solid Waste to help with staff shortage

Due to staffing shortages, the City of Killeen is also suspending curbside bulk collection from May 30 to Sept. 30.

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen City Council members approved an emergency increase for Solid Waste Employees in hopes to help address the high turnover and staff shortage.

The City of Killeen is increasing its maximum pay for equipment operators $15.25 - $22.87 an hour, as well as $17.35 - $26.03 an hour.

Pay for Solid Waste service workers would go from $14.37 - $21.55 an hour and $15.25 - $22.87 an hour.

Because this is considered an emergency increase, the new wages will become effective on the first day of the City of Killeen's next pay period.

Jeff Reynolds, Executive Director of Public Works said the solid waste employee shortage is a trend across the country with Commercial Driver's License applicants, or CDL, being in high-demand due to the Department of Transportation's (DOT) new requirement. DOT requires CDL applicants to attend an accredited driving school in order to get a new CDL permit and/or license.

"This pay bump will help us keep up with a competitive market and retain the quality staffing we have,” Reynolds said. “These are dedicated employees who are going above and beyond to provide residents with an essential service and we want to compensate them appropriately.”

Right now, the City of Killen has 20 openings in the Solid Waste department, which has led its current works to have an average of 12-hour work days.

In addition to the pay raise, the city council also approved an emergency measure to suspend curbside bulk collection from May 30 to Sept. 30.

"Citizens would still have access to the City’s Transfer Station where they can dispose of up to 300 pounds of bulk items per month free of charge," a news release said.

"Solid Waste collection is a vital service offered by the City to ensure that waste is collected and disposed of in an environmentally-sound, cost-effective, and safe manner," a news release said.