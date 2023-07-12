Fairfield woman passes away at Wortham spa, says police

The Wortham Police Department said Jenifer Cleveland passed away after undergoing a procedure at a local med spa.

WORTHAM, Texas — A member of the 99.1 KNES Radio staff has passed away in Wortham, Texas, according to the Wortham Police Department.

The department said Jenifer Cleveland died on Monday, July 10 after a procedure at the Luxe Med Spa.

Police are reportedly investigating Cleveland's death, and conducting an autopsy to determine the cause.

Wortham Police Chief Kelly Butler said Cleveland was given CPR on the scene, but died while being transported to Parkview Hospital in Mexia.

Butler said Cleveland was a mother of four and a beloved member of both the 99.1 KNES family and the local community. She is survived by her husband Brian and her children.

The Med Spa was reportedly closed on July 11 and 12.

Police have not released any further details about the investigation. Further updates will be given as information becomes available.

A celebration of Cleveland's life will be held at the Twisted Vines Event Center on Friday, July 14. More information can be found here.