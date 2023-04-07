Lone Star Circle of Care brings new pediatric and behavioral health clinic to Harker Heights

The new facility is set to be completed in March 2024.

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Lone Star Circle of Care (LSCC) announced that it is building a new pediatric and behavioral health clinic in Harker Heights on Thursday, April 6.

This new facility is set to be completed in March 2024 and will be located at the intersection of Cheetah and Caribou Trail.

LSCC says this clinic will replace the pediatric clinic on Nola Ruth Boulevard and the Behavioral Health clinic on Indian Trail, effectively combining them into one facility.

LSCC's Chief Operations Officer Lindsey Tippit stated "Not only will this new clinic allow us to expand our services and make health care more accessible in Harker Heights, it will also allow us to operate more efficiently and bring our teams together to better coordinate care."

The clinic will be 10,000 square-feet with 18 exam rooms, eight behavioral health offices and more.

The construction of this new facility will cost $7 million and was made possible through a federal grant awarded through the American Rescue Plan.

