Food, clothes, medical services offered at 7th annual Spring Stand Down & Community Triage event

KILLEEN, Texas — The 7th annual Spring Stand Down & Community Triage event is taking place this Saturday, March 4, in Killeen offering all homeless food, medical services and resources.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S WS Young Dr., those who attend will be given a hot meal, haircut, new clothes and shoes, as well as bags with personal items.

Medical and dental screenings will also be available, including HIV and STD testing, VA support, VSO support, Vet Center support, Indigent Health Support, a free clinic, American Red Cross, Humana, Transition Support, and various other resources for those experiencing homelessness or the threat of homelessness.

Transportation will be provided to and from the following locations:

Old H-E-B parking lot at 809 N. Gray St. at 8:45 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 12:45 p.m.

Killeen Community Center Parking Lot at 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. at 8:55 a.m., 10:55 a.m. and 12:55 a.m.

Harker Heights Post Office parking lot at 415 E. FM 2410 Rd. at 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.