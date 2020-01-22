WACO, Texas — A man wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a San Antonio pawn shop was arrested Tuesday in Waco.

Pierson Hannah, 27, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for three counts of aggravated robbery.

Hannah was wanted by the San Antonio Police Department after a warrant was issued for his arrest in December. Hannah is accused of robbing a pawn shop at gunpoint and stealing cash and jewelry.

U.S. Marshals Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force officers learned that Hannah ran to Waco. Through an investigation and surveillance, task force officers in Waco found Hannah at an apartment in the 1900 block of 9th Street.

Hannah was arrested and taken to the McLennan County Jail where he is awaiting extradition to San Antonio.

“Today the long arm of the law extended to Waco and captured a fugitive trying to avoid prosecution,” said U.S. Marshal Susan Pamerleau. “The combined efforts of the task force officers involved were successful in taking another violent fugitive off the streets.”

It is unknown when Hannah will be taken to San Antonio or when he is expected in court.

