KILLEEN, Texas — Editor’s note: This story is developing and will be updated as details become available.

Police were called Monday to the Executive Innnin Killeen after a man barricaded himself inside a room, investigators said.

Killeen Police Department spokeswoman, Ofelia Miramontez, said the incident started over a "domestic disturbance. When officers arrived and asked the man to come out, he refused. SWAT negotiators were called to help coax the man out.

Police evacuated the rooms at the inn as they negotiated with the man.

The man, who has not been identified, was taken into custody just before 1 p.m.

It is unknown if the man was armed or if anyone was in the room with him.

