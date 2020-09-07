Man charged in murder of 64-year-old Killeen woman

Luke Matthew Cuellar, 25, has a bond set at $1,000,000 and is currently in the Bell County Jail.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Wisconsin Drive and found Ann Smith Evans, 64, on Sunday, February 9, at about 10:43 a.m., according to the Killeen Police Department.

Evans was pronounced dead at 11:47 a.m.

Through the investigation, detectives with the Homicide Unit identified Luke Matthew Cuellar, 25, in this case.

This case was presented to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office on March 21 and a complaint was returned that chared Cuellar with tampering with fabricating physical evidence. Cuellar was arrested and booked into the Killeen City Jail.

Detectives received a complaint from the Bell County District Attorney’s Office on April 15 that charged Cuellar with the murder of Ann Smith Evans. Cuellar's bond was set at $1,000,000 and is currently in the Bell County Jail.

This murder continues to be investigated.