Man ejected from car dies, one in the hospital in single car crash on US 79

Officers say the vehicle traveled off of the roadway, overcorrected, rolled over, and collided into a tree.

HUTTO, Texas — A 23-year-old Hutto man is dead after being ejected from a vehicle during a car crash, according to Texas DPS Troopers.

Officers identified the man as Layne Alexander Watkins. He died on the scene, they said.

Watkins was traveling west on US 79 in a Ford F-150 pick-up truck, according to officers.

"The Ford truck traveled off of the westbound edge of the roadway, overcorrected, rolled over, and collided into a tree," said the investigating Trooper.

Officers say the 19 year-old male passenger was transported to Seton Medical Center in Round Rock for non-incapacitating injuries.