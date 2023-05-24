Marlin ISD reschedules graduation, allows more students to meet requirements

According to the school district, there will be a mandatory senior parent meeting on Wednesday night.

MARLIN, Texas — Marlin ISD announced that it will be postponing high school graduation until June in order to give students more time to meet graduation requirements on Wednesday, May 24.

According to the school district, students that have not met the necessary requirements for graduation due to attendance or grades will now have more time to get things in order.

Superintendent Dr. Darryl Henson stated, "We hold firm to our belief that every student in Marlin ISD can and will achieve their potential. We maintain high expectations, not as an imposition, but as a show of faith in our students abilities."

"As we navigate these challenges, one thing is clear: students in Marlin ISD will be held to the same high standard as any other student in Texas," Henson added.

The school district stresses the importance of regular school attendance and how studies show that it is a powerful predictor of student success.

Marlin ISD will soon switch to a four-day school week come the fall. Chief Academic Officer Nikisha Edwards stated, "High standards serve as a benchmark for quality education and ensure that schools remain accountable for delivering high-quality instruction."

Senior parents are instructed to attend a mandatory meeting at the high school on Wednesday, May 24 at 6:30 p.m.

