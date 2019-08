MARLIN, Texas — The FBI assisted Marlin police in an arrest Monday, according to an FBI official.

The Falls County Sheriff's Office also assisted in the operation that happened in the 400 block of Chambers St. Monday afternoon.

Marlin police arrested the suspect, but it was not clear what charges they faced or why the FBI assisted in the arrest.

Officials said there was no threat to public safety.

This is a developing story that will be updated as details become available.

