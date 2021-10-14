McLennan, Coryell Counties lift burn bans

Both counties lifted their burn bans Thursday afternoon.

TEXAS, USA — Two area counties lifted burn bans after heavy rain came through the area Wednesday night.

McLennan County Judge Scott Felton lifted the order citing the substantial rainfall the county received. Even then, Felton urged residents to use "extreme caution" when engaging in outdoor burning activities.

The ban was in effect for about three weeks after the McLennan County Commissioners Court adopted it on Sept. 21.