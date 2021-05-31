Millions of gallons of sewage water spill into Brazos River

The City of Waco said substantial rainfall and a mechanical failure caused 4.5 million gallons of wastewater to spill into the Brazos River.

WACO, Texas — 4.5 million gallons of wastewater spilled into the Brazos River Friday due to the substantial rain and a mechanical failure at the treatment plant, a press release from the City of Waco said.

It happened at the Waco Metropolitan Regional Sanitary Sewerage System Central Treatment Plant.

The city said a total of 5.5 million gallons was discharged with 4.5 million gallons spilling into the river. The discharge has been stopped.

The city said they had notified the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and begun the cleanup process.

The city said the wastewater system is separate from the drinking water system and they had no reason to believe the drinking water was compromised.

The city offered four measures citizens could take as a precaution.