WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department found the body of a missing two-year-old at the center of a statewide Amber Alert.

A Waco PD spokesman said search crews found the body of a small child in a dumpster early Tuesday morning. This happened in the area of 27th and Alice streets in Waco.

Frankie Gonzalez was supposedly last seen Monday afternoon at Cameron Park near University Parks and Herring Drive under the bridge, but it was later confirmed he was never at the park.

Several law enforcement agencies were out at 8 a.m. to resume the two-day search.

The Waco Fire Department had rescue boats near the river, The McLennan County Sherriff's Office sent out a helicopter, and Waco PD used a drone for the search.

The Amber Alert was issued for the toddler Monday night by the Texas Amber Alert Network.

Gonzalez's mother led the police to the dumpster, according to the Waco PD. Police believe she broke after questioning

His mother was charged with 1st-degree felony injury to a child. Gonzalez did not die of natural causes

