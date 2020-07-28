Mystery seeds from China delivered to Troy family

The Texas Ag. Commissioner says if you get them, don't plant or even open them.

TROY, Texas — Editor's Note: The video attached to this article is about packages of seeds that showed up in Minnesota.

A Troy family joined a growing list of people across the country who received a mystery packet of seeds from China.

6 News Marketing Director Lyndie Miller said she came home Monday to find the package. The label said it was a necklace from Longgang, Shenzen in the Guangdong Province of China.

The seeds have been delivered to at least 35 states. One woman in St. Louis got a package that said it contained a toy.

Regardless of what the package says, U.S. authorities said don't plant them under any circumstances, including Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller who put a statement on the Texas Department of Agriculture website.

"These packets have been mailed to multiple states, including Texas, falsely labeled as jewelry," Miller said. "Residents are advised not to plant the seeds as they could contain harmful invasive species or be otherwise unsafe. I am urging folks to take this matter seriously. An invasive plant species might not sound threatening, but these small invaders could destroy Texas agriculture."

"TDA has been working closely with USDA to analyze these unknown seeds so we can protect Texas residents. If you receive a foreign package containing seeds do not open it or plant the contents. Keep contents contained in their original sealed package. An invasive species is an organism that is not native to a particular region. The introduction of this “alien species” can cause economic or environmental harm. In agriculture, an invasive species can destroy native crops, introduce disease to native plants and may be dangerous for livestock."

Miller said anyone who receives the seeds should email SITC.Mail@aphis.usda.gov. More information can be found here.