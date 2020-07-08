New COVID-19 tests that only take 15 minutes, if you can find them

Antigen tests are designed to detect proteins from the virus that causes COVID-19. The FDA is now allowing two companies to market them.

TEMPLE, Texas — As COVID-19 testing improves, some results now come back from the lab in just two or three days. Still, that's three days a patient must spend in limbo as they worry about returning to school or work. But now, thanks to a new test, patients may only need to wait 15 minutes.

They're called antigen tests, and they analyze a mucus sample for the nucleocapsid protein found on COVID-19 itself.

The FDA is allowed two such tests to be distributed under Emergency Use Authorization. This is not the same thing as being FDA approved, however, and is only allowed under special circumstances.

The antigen tests are distributed by Quidel Corporation and by BD. While doctors like Express ER Chief Medical Officer Daniel Akers would love to make them available to patients now, they have proven hard to track down.

"There is really a nationwide shortage on these tests as well as the machines that run the tests," Akers said. "Right now there are only a few manufacturers of the test, and the government ended up buying 2000 of the machines and 750,000 of the tests which made it a low inventory item for the nation."

Akers said the tests would mean faster results for patients and should be more cost-effective because the health care provider doesn't have to pay for lab services.

"This test not only is much quicker and comes back in 15 minutes but is also 25% of the cost," Akers said.

Employers and school districts that think they could use the technology to regularly test staff may want to hold back, however. The nasal swab for the antigen tests is the same kind of swab procedure used in the PCR tests hospitals currently rely on. It is not a comfortable procedure.

"There are other technologies that are coming out which are blood tests which claim to be antigen tests as well that are in the works and may be bigger game-changers. I don't know anyone who wants a nasal swab every day they come to work," Akers said. "Taking repetitive nasal swabs every day to prove you don't have COVID is probably not a practical solution for schools or employers."

6 News contacted Baylor Scott and White, the Family Health Center in Waco, the Waco-McLennan County Health District and others Thursday to try and find a doctor that currently had a test available. None could be found.

Still, Akers said the test could allow employees who need a COVID-19 test to get back to work sooner as long as CDC guidelines allow them to do so. Express ER is currently on a waitlist for the tests.

"It's a nice confirmatory test we did not have before," Akers said.