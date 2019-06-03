KILLEEN, Texas — The Bell County Grand Jury met Wednesday and no charges were returned in the shooting death of Curtis Shelley, Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza confirmed Wednesday.

In reaction to this, the Shelley family said they are devastated. They said they believe the suspect got away with murder because he is the son of a Killeen police officer.

They said the aftermath of the shooting has torn the family apart and they do not have closure or feel like justice was served. They also said they're upset that the person they believe shot Shelley has still not been named as the suspect.

Garza sent a statement to Channel 6 late Wednesday afternoon.

"On November 12, 2017, the Killeen Police Department began an investigation concerning the death of Curtis Shelly. As a result of the subject of the investigation being related to an active officer with the Killeen Police Department, Police Chief Kimble requested the Texas Rangers to handle the investigation.

Toward the end of 2018 the investigation was completed by the Texas Rangers and due to other work that was scheduled before the grand jury the investigation could not be presented before their term expired.

Today, (Wednesday) The Bell County Grand Jury was presented the completed investigation of the Texas Rangers and after due deliberation by the Bell County Grand Jury they decided not to return an indictment in connection with the death of Curtis Shelly."

Video from Nov. 12, 2017, showed Shelley and another man believed to be one of Shelley’s neighbors arguing in the middle of the street when the neighbor shot Shelley, who was unarmed. Shelley later died at the hospital.

The initial investigation determined Shelley, 27, was shot around 2:10 p.m. in the 1000 block of Cedar Drive in Killeen, on Nov. 12. Shelley was taken to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, where he died from his injuries around 4:52 p.m.

According to Shelley's family, Shelley was walking home when he got into an argument with his neighbor over Shelley's family dog. The family claims Shelley's neighbor stabbed the dog a few weeks earlier. At some point during the argument, the shooter jumped out of his truck with a gun. Shelley, as seen in the video of the shooting, is unarmed and walking with his hands up. Shelley's neighbor keeps his gun pointed at Shelley until things suddenly escalate and you see the man shoot Shelley straight on.

Killeen police turned the investigation over to the Texas Rangers after discovering the shooter was related to a Killeen police officer.

Officials said that did not play into the case.

The Texas Rangers finished their investigation into the death in September 2018.

A suspect has yet to be named.