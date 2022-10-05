North Milam announces boil water notice

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, residence in the area are asked boil water for drinking, cooking and for making ice.

Due to a water line break issue at a plant in the area, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has issued a boil water notice for North Milam.

The notice will only affect customers in the Ben Arnold, Burlington and Clarkson areas.

The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system officials will notify you that the water is safe for consumption. The rescind notice will be issued in the same manner as this Boil Water Notice.

The North Milam Water Supply Corporation said it will update the public when the boil water notice is no longer in effect. You can stay up-to-date by visiting their website here.

If a customer wishes to reach TCEQ, they may call 512-239-4691.