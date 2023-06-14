One dead after Temple house fire

One resident was reportedly pronounced dead after a fire in the Wyndham Hills Subdivision.

TEMPLE, Texas — One person is dead after a house fire in Temple on June 14, according to the City of Temple.

The City stated Temple Fire and Rescue personnel responded to a fire in the 600 block of Banbury Drive in the Wyndham Hills Subdivision around 12:19 p.m.

Fire and Rescue crews reportedly located the individual inside the home, which they say was full of smoke.

The City said firefighters were able to extinguish a small fire on some pieces of furniture in the home, but they said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the victim.

According to the City of Temple, the fire is currently being investigated by the Temple Police Department and Temple Fire Marshal.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.