'She smelled like a rotting carcass' | Owner of dog with injured neck located, McLennan County Sheriff says

Michelle Ann, a woman who's helped injured animals for years, said she found the dog on Saturday, Feb. 19 off North 12th Street and Marrow.

She said she was driving down the road when she noticed the dog with a collar that was too tight, resulting in serious injuries.

"There were four to five more rivets or holes to loosen that collar with, there was absolutely no excuse for this one," Ann said.

Without hesitation, Ann stepped in to help save the dog.

She said this case was a tough one.

"I've been doing this for over 20 years," Ann said. "I work with a lot of embedded collars, a lot of emaciated dogs. This is the worst embedded collar I have ever seen... She smelled like a rotting carcass."

Ann posted the dog's photos in the Facebook group, Heart Of Texas Lost Found Pets/Cribsforcanines, offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the owner's arrest. (Editor's note: Previous version of this story said $500, but it was increased to $1,000.)

Marie Mendoza is a member of that Facebook group and has 26 animals of her own. When she saw the photos Ann posted, she said she grew infuriated.

"You don't have to be rich to take an animal," Mendoza said. "I have a disability. You don't have to be rich to give an animal a good life. They don't have a voice, you know, you got to speak up."

Sheriff Parnell McNamara told 6 News he isn't backing down from the situation, despite locating the owner.

"We're going to get to the bottom of it," he said. "We're not going to let up on it. We take animal cruelty in our county very seriously."

Ann said the dog was in surgery Tuesday, but recovery will take weeks. Once she fully recovers, they will work on finding her forever home.

"She'll go to the best home," Ann said.

"I want to thank our citizens for coming forward and making us aware of this case," McNamara said.

Though the owner was located, no arrest was made.