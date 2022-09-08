Pawnee Fire: No evacuation order in place, 50 percent contained

Five homes were evacuated, but evacuation orders have been lifted in the area, allowing for residents to return to their homes, according to reports.

Friday evening, several firefighters are battling a fire close to Stillhouse Hollow Lake, including Starflight and a Forest Service type 1 helicopter with water assistance, according to reports.

The fire is on Broken Arrow Road off of Fuller Lane on Corps of Engineers property. As of now, the fire is currently 50 percent contained with only 20 acres burned, according to reports.

Around 5:50 pm Texas A&M Forest Service responded to a fire on Stillhouse Hollow Lake off Pawnee Drive in Harker Heights.

Two dozers and a number of engines were sent by the Forest Service to assist in battling the fire, as stated in the release.

Crews will remain on scene tonight to monitor the fire, and everything will be checked again in the morning to ensure there is no heat outside containment lines, according to reports.

No injuries have been reported and no homes were lost.

Please avoid this area to allow fire personnel to work safely.

Texas A&M wants to remind residents to be careful with anything that may cause a spark or extreme heat. The fire danger is extremely high and anything residents can do to prevent wildfires is beneficial to the community and first responders.