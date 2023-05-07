Pedestrian killed in deadly crash along I-35

Police say a pedestrian was killed along Northbound I-35 early in the morning of May 7.

WACO, Texas — One person is dead after being struck by a semi-trailer along I-35, according to the Waco Police Department.

Police say a pedestrian was hit and killed in the 1600 block of Northbound I-35 early in the morning of May 7.

The crash reportedly caused I-35 to be shut down for several hours while first responders cleared the scene. Police say I-35 has since been reopened.

The scene has been cleared and the victim's next of kin has been notified, according to Waco PD, but the name of the victim has not been publicly released at this time.

Waco PD says there are no criminal charges in the crash as of now.